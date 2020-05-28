Young returnees in Iraq benefit from vocational training

Mosul, Iraq, 28 May 2020 -- UN-Habitat in partnership with Peace Winds Japan recently completed vocational training of 33 young community members in Zanjilli neighborhood of West Mosul. This was part of a programme to support reconstruction and peacebuilding in Iraq, generously funded by the Government of Japan.

Othman, a 23-year-old, lost his father and brother during the conflict. He worked as breadwinner of the family but lost his job due to the injury during the conflict and has been unemployed for a while. He participated in the vocational training course to acquire new skills on plumbing, and completed the 10-day paid internship, engaging in the rehabilitation of war-damaged houses in his own neighborhood. Equipped with new skills and experience, Othman is optimistic that he can find a new job soon.

Vocational training and rehabilitation works were implemented under precautionary measures for COVID-19 based on WHO health guidelines.