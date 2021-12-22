Year-end message from the Special Representative [EN/AR/KU]

As 2021 comes to a close, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Special Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, sends her best wishes to the people of Iraq for the new year.

2021 was a momentous year for Iraq. Although many challenges remain ahead, it is important to acknowledge what has been achieved and appreciate the opportunities that the new year has to offer.

The United Nations has steadfastly stood by Iraq in the past and will continue to support the country’s efforts to develop and prosper. On behalf of the entire UN family, I wish all Iraqis a merry Christmas as well as peace, good health and happiness in 2022.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert