World Health Organization in Iraq responds to allegations reported by local media [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Monday 10 June, 2019 – Opposite to what was reported by local media, the World Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq confirms that the Health Ministry’s plans, programmes, and policies have actually increased immunization coverage in Iraq. The organization also notes that last year the Ministry embarked on a plan to provide hospitals with essential medicines.

WHO Country Representative in Iraq, Dr Adham Rashad Ismail, says that immunization levels in Iraq are increasing, with citizens responding to immunization campaigns that are launched every year based on the Ministry’s National Immunization Programme. He notes that the success rates of regular immunization campaigns against measles and polio are higher than average as Iraq moves towards a country free from communicable diseases. Dr Ismail further notes that WHO is a key partner of the Ministry of Health in the effort to provide health services, improve the health situation in Iraq and overcome the obstacles of the past.

Dr Ismail stresses that the Ministry of Health is currently implementing a plan to fully provide hospitals with essential medicines. He disputes reports that the Ministry is able to provide only 50 percent of these essential medicines as claimed by the media. “These media reports are simply targeting the country’s health system without fact,” says Dr Ismail. “His Excellency the Minister of Health has made exceptional efforts to secure extraordinary decisions to ensure adequate drug provision. WHO expects remarkable progress in this regard in the near future as the Ministry works with its key partners,” concludes Dr Ismail.