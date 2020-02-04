The World Food Programme’s Contribution to Improving the Prospects for Peace in Iraq - working paper January 2020

The study contains detailed findings from the field research in Iraq and is part of a wider knowledge partnership between SIPRI and the WFP, which aims to better understand and strengthen WFP's contribution to improving the prospects for peace. In the light of its complex context---where humanitarian, development and peace agendas intersect---Iraq was selected along with three other countries (El Salvador, Kyrgyzstan and Mali) for pilot phase research.

This research involved a review of country office and programme documentation and the relevant literature. The core of the country case study research, however, involved qualitative assessment through in-depth interviews, focus group discussions and project site visits. Interviews were held with country office staff, project beneficiaries and other key stakeholders.

The synthesized findings of these four cases studies can be found in the preliminary report The World Food Programme's Contribution to Improving the Prospects for Peace.

Contents

1. Introduction

2. Conflict context analysis

3. WFP's contribution to improving the prospects for peace in Iraq

4. Challenges and opportunities

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)/EDITORS

Dr Gary Milante is Programme Director and Focal Point for the Global Registry of Violent Deaths (GReVD) initiative.

David Branca

David Branca is a Programme and Policy Officer with the World Food Programme.

Rachel Goldwyn

Rachel Goldwyn is a Senior Conflict-Sensitivity and Peacebuilding Advisor with the World Food Programme.