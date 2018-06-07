07 Jun 2018

World accused of failing Yazidi women forced into sex slavery

Report
from Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 06 Jun 2018 View Original

By Zoe Tabary

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world is failing Yazidi women forced into sex slavery by Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, with 3,000 still unaccounted for but little action to find them, according to the head of a charity dedicated to helping survivors.

Murad Ismael said many Yazidi women and girls had been brainwashed or killed in captivity, while those who had managed to escape after years of enslavement and rape were left struggling to survive without an income or identity papers.

"Every inch of these women's body and soul is broken," Ismael, executive director of Yazda, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Trust Conference on modern-day slavery at the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"These girls, they just want to resume school, go back to normal. But they're not given any income or support so many of them have to be a father and a mother to their siblings, in addition to being a survivor," he added.

The Yazidi, a religious sect whose beliefs combine elements of ancient Middle Eastern religions, are regarded by Islamic State as devil-worshippers.

Some 7,000 Yazidi women and girls were abducted, tortured and sexually abused by Islamic State fighters who invaded their homeland in northwest Iraq, in 2014.

The militants were driven out a year ago, but many Yazidi women have yet to return to their villages.

"We used to get over 100 rescued women and girls arriving to our office each month, but now we only see five or six," Ismael told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"The pace of rescues is slowing down because many of these women have already been killed or brainwashed by their captors."

Manal, a young Yazidi woman who was kidnapped at the age of 17, is now being supported by Yazda after being rescued in December 2014 after four months in captivity when she was beaten until she was unconscious.

"When I woke up there were scars on my body and blood all over my clothes," she said in Arabic through a translator.

"I tried to kill myself several times but I didn't succeed. They didn't care and raped me again and again."

Now living with her family in a refugee camp in Qadiya, northern Iraq, she said she wanted to become a psychiatrist to help other survivors.

Baroness Nicholson, founder of British-based AMAR Foundation which provides education and healthcare in the Middle East, said the world's religions must urgently recognise the Yazidi faith.

"Unless this is done, they will continue to be considered by some – quite wrongly - as devil worshippers, giving vile people the excuse they need to attack them," she said by email.

Nicholson urged the international community to ensure the Yazidis could return home safely, and offer them asylum if they could not face doing so.

"The horrendous suffering of those women and girls so monstrously violated by Islamic State should remain in the public consciousness forever," she said. (Reporting by Zoe Tabary @zoetabary, Editing by Claire Cozens and Belinda Goldsmith Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.