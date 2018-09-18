Working for the People of Iraq - September 2018

OVERVIEW

Despite massive economic, geographic and human potential, Iraq has suffered from decades of conflict and economic volatility. Over the past years alone, the war against Daesh has led to the death of thousands and a massive wave of internal displacement.

The World Bank program in Iraq aims to support the government’s efforts to create inclusive economic growth and more and better opportunities for all. The program supports reconstruction and recovery and promotes private sector engagement for the creation of jobs and livelihood opportunities, particularly for the poor and vulnerable groups.

