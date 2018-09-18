18 Sep 2018

Working for the People of Iraq - September 2018

Report
from World Bank
Published on 18 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (3.7 MB)

OVERVIEW

Despite massive economic, geographic and human potential, Iraq has suffered from decades of conflict and economic volatility. Over the past years alone, the war against Daesh has led to the death of thousands and a massive wave of internal displacement.

The World Bank program in Iraq aims to support the government’s efforts to create inclusive economic growth and more and better opportunities for all. The program supports reconstruction and recovery and promotes private sector engagement for the creation of jobs and livelihood opportunities, particularly for the poor and vulnerable groups.

The World Bank is a vital source of financial and technical assistance to developing countries around the world. It provides countries with low-interest loans and grants to support a wide array of investments in various sectors.
These investments are underpinned and complemented by cutting-edge analytical and advisory services, leveraging the organization’s global knowledge and country-level expertise.

