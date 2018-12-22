22 Dec 2018

Winter Situation Report - Iraq | Progress report | 01st Nov. – 13th Dec. 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (241.84 KB)

Overview

Camps

Winter NFI needs of the camp population are covered by CRS, IOM, ICRC and UNHCR. Distributions have been ongoing since the beginning of November.

UNICEF started the distribution of winter clothing for children in the second week of November.
By end of the year it is expected that the winter response in all camps will be finalised.

Out of camp – IDPs and returnees

The following partners have been serving highly vulnerable families in out of camp locations: CNSF, CRS, DRC, GRC, ICRC, IOM, IRW, NRC, PWJ, TDH, TEARFUND, UNHCR, UNICEF and OXFAM.

Partners were able to allocate more funding to the winter response and increase the originally planned number of winter NFI kits from 43,000 to 64,000. Operations have started with the majority of distributions taking place throughout December.

Government support

Very few reports on limited MOMD kerosene distributions and plans in camps have reached the Shelter Cluster.

