Winter Situation Report #5 - Iraq | 2019 - 2020 Final Report | 8 March 2020

Partners’ achievements (1st November – 5th March 2020)

352,486 individuals have been assisted with winter support during the 2019 – 2020 season. 95% of the assistance was done through the distribution of winter cash to cover people’s needs in the most effective and efficient way

▪ 245,269 IDPs living in formal camps have been assisted with winter items by UNHCR, SWEDO, Caritas Iraq and IOM. 94% of assistance was done through cash-based interventions.

▪ 107,217 IDPs living outside of camps have been assisted with winter items by UNHCR, CRS and IOM. 90% of assistance was done through cash-based interventions.

▪ More than 20,000 tents in critical condition have been replaced since October 2019 by MoMD, ACTED,

IOM and UNHCR.

▪ 100,277 children received winter clothing in Anbar, Dohuk, Ninewa, Kirkuk and Salah al-Din governorates through UNICEF, Tearfund and BCF.

▪ 33 camps reported kerosene distributions by MoMD from October 2019 to March 2020 with close to 5 million liters distributed. 44,627 HHs in camps received on average 106 liters with the highest volume received in Diyala and Sulaymaniyah camps (240l per HH) and the lowest in Kirkuk camps (10l per HH).

▪ Outside of the HRP, 46,284 returnees received winter items in-kind through IOM.

Overview

Thanks to the generosity of donors, partners have been able to cover the winter needs of the most vulnerable people in Iraq. Winter needs, as identified by the Shelter Cluster in October 2019, amounted to 23,800 HHs out of camps and 1,200 HHs in camp settings, based on the declared needs for winter heaters through MCNA VII.

For more detailed needs and gap analysis and planning, please see Winter Report #1 (31 October 2019)

IDPs in Camps

46,308 HHs were covered with cash for winter by UNHCR in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Baghdad, Diyala, Dohuk, Erbil,

Kirkuk and Ninewa camps. Additionally, winter NFI needs of camp populations have been covered through inkind distributions: 1,011 HHs in Dohuk (Bersive 2, Bajet Kandala and Khanke) by Qandil, 949 in Anbar (AAF and HTC) by Caritas Iraq, 344 in Baghdad (Abu Ghraib) by IOM and 222 in Salah al-Din (Al-Karamah) by UNHCR.

At the beginning of the winter season, a significant number of IDPs in camps resided in tents beyond their lifespan – more than 22,000 tents (MoMD and AFAD type) were identified as in critical need of replacement across Iraq.

In total, 20,146 tents were replaced in 15 IDP camps1 in 6 governorates. Tent replacement was conducted by MoMD (13,000 tents), ACTED (4,523 tents), IOM (1,401 tents) and UNHCR (1,222 tents). The gap between the critical needs for replacement and the actual number implemented is due to the closure of certain camps in Ninewa and the consolidation of Jad’ah camps.