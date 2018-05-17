WHO Iraq Humanitarian Emergency Situation Report - Issue #4: 1 - 30 April 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

WHO donated emergency medical supplies to four health partners and four Directorates of Health serving communities in IDP camps. The supplies were sufficient to treat a population of 695 000 people.

More than 498 500 consultations were recorded by WHO and it’s implementing partners in April in Governorates hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, these includes more than 60,877 children less than 5 years.

More than 1.5 Million children under 5 years of age were vaccinated against polio in a campaign that was launched on 22 April, 2018 targeting high risk and newly accessible districts in 14 governorates of Iraq.

WHO handed Hamam Aleel Field Hospital over to Ninawa Directorate of Health (DOH) following the end of the Mosul military operations. The hospital was previously run by WHO’s implementing partner ASPEN.

Situation update

WHO has started relocating health facilities such as field hospitals and primary health care services inside Mosul following its accessibility and population returns. Major hospitals in West Mosul remained damaged and closed. Moving hospitals and primary health centers closer to the people will ensure accessibility to good secondary and primary health care. Hamam Al’ Alil and Athba have been handed to health authorities in Ninewa and plans to move Athba Field Hospital to a medical complex inside west Mosul are in place. Although handed to Ninewa DOH, WHO continues supporting its implementing partner DARY to deliver health services.

WHO and health cluster partners continue to work closely with the Iraqi health authorities to deliver health assistance in areas of need with a special focus on areas of return and camps in Ninewa,

Sulyamania, Dahuk, Kirkuk,

Anbar and West Mosul where populations have limited accessibility to health services.

Many health infrastructure were severely damaged and shortage of health workers remains a critical issue. The health cluster and WHO mobile medical clinics (MMCs), ambulances remain positioned in areas with critical needs and delivered essential lifesaving medicines are delivered to ensure continued service delivery and referrals for patients that require specialized treatment.