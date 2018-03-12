WHO Iraq Humanitarian Emergency Situation Report - Issue #2: 1-28 February 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

WHO also conducted training workshops on Triage and management of medical and surgical emergencies in Mosul for 140 medical staff from Ninewa DOH.

WHO supported the re-establishment of services of Al Sarai PHCC in the recently accessible district of Tal Afar. The PHCC opening day marked the visit of over 100 patients with different primary to essential health care needs.

WHO organized training on the reverse impact of the irrational use of medicines to 90 participants from WHO implementing partners, members of the Health cluster led by WHO. Participation covered pharmacists working in different response locations in Erbil, Dohuk, Suleimaniya, Anbar, Salah Aldin, Kirkuk, and Baghdad.

WHO also supported Suleimaniya DOH with three new ambulances to boost ambulatory services in IDP areas of Halabja, Garmian and Raparin districts, thanks to generous donations from Japan and Germany.

In line with its support to ambulatory services, WHO supported the FMOH with 18 new ambulances in addition to 2 for Duhok and 2 for Erbil DOHs. Ambulances were purchased with funds from Japan and Germany grants.

WHO provided training on the EWARN system for 7 focal points from Syrian refugee camps of Basirma, Qushtapa, Dara shakran, and Kawer Gosik and IDP camps of Bahirka and Dibaga2.

WHO and Kirkuk DOH concluded the Emergency MultiAntigen immunization campaign in the recently accessible areas of Hawija 1 and 2 of Kirkuk governorate. The campaign targeted a population of 30,000 U5 years’ children.

Situation update

As of 28 February 2018, IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has identified the total of 3,511,603 people returning to their areas of origin and 2,317,698 internally displaced persons across Iraq since after January 2014.

Damage to communal infrastructure and shelter was reported following the heavy rain storms in mid-February. A total internally displaced population of 130,240 in camps in Anbar, Baghdad, Salah Aldin, Diyala, Suleimaniya, Erbil, Ninewa, and Kirkuk were significantly affected while some other camps are still under situation assessment and data collection.

In order to support the humanitarian response in Iraq, REACH Initiative conducted the first phase of an Area Based Assessment (ABA) in the Mosul al Jadida municipality of Mosul city. The primary objective of the ABA is to inform humanitarian programming that supports return and recovery processes for conflict affected communities at a local level, e.g. the sub-district, municipality, or neighbourhood. Based on the compiled data, this situation overview examines the current status of services and infrastructure across the municipality by sector, with specific case studies of those neighbourhoods in which CGDs and mapping exercises were conducted.