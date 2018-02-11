WHO Iraq Humanitarian Emergency Situation Report - Issue #1: 1 - 31 January 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
Sporadic human influenza cases were reported from all over the country this season with confirmation of avian influenza A(H5N8) among the poultry in Baghdad, Diyala, and Babil governorates. No human case of avian influenza was recoded in Iraq as of 31 January 2018. WHO is monitoring the situation and is following with the Iraqi Ministry of Health and partners.
WHO presented the results of the e-CAP survey conducted in two phases in different predefined crisis affected sites in Iraq in 2017 to assess the updates of community health needs.
Construction and furnishing of the two WHO-supported ambulance centres in Badria and Sehela areas in Dohuk was completed on 11 January 2018. The two centres will support the referral services in IDP and refugee camps in the governorate.
In January 2018, WHO support of medicines and medical necessities covered the four WHO field hospitals of Athba, Hamam Alil, Al-Qaim and Haj Ali, in addition to Sinoni Hospital in Ninewa. Medications delivered included antibiotics, chronic and skin diseases drugs, as well as analgesics and palliative care treatment medicines. The support is estimated to be enough for approximately 500 000 patients.
WHO supported Al Anbar DOH with a consignment of 139 wheelchairs distributed through WHO local implementing partner DARY to in-need persons in the IDP camps of Central Bzebiz, Amriate Al-Fallujah, Al-Khaldia central camp, and Khaldiat Al-Samood camp. The wheelchair consignment was funded from the Republic of Korean grant.
Situation update
For the first time since the beginning of the Iraq crisis in early 2014, the number of people returning to their area of origin has surpassed the number of people displaced in the country. As of 31 January 2018, the IOM DTM has identified and confirmed the location of a total of 3,346,704 returnees and 2,470,974 internally displaced persons across Iraq since after January 2014.
KRG Health Minister Dr. Rekawt Hama Rashid visited Baghdad and met with Iraqi Health Minister Dr Adila Hamud. The visit was prized with 11 trucks of medicine that have now arrived in the Kurdistan Region. The Iraqi government will send the KRG medicine and other medical necessities worth 170 billion Iraqi dinars in 2018, according to local media sources.