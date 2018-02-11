WHO Iraq Humanitarian Emergency Situation Report - Issue #1: 1 - 31 January 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Sporadic human influenza cases were reported from all over the country this season with confirmation of avian influenza A(H5N8) among the poultry in Baghdad, Diyala, and Babil governorates. No human case of avian influenza was recoded in Iraq as of 31 January 2018. WHO is monitoring the situation and is following with the Iraqi Ministry of Health and partners.

WHO presented the results of the e-CAP survey conducted in two phases in different predefined crisis affected sites in Iraq in 2017 to assess the updates of community health needs.

Construction and furnishing of the two WHO-supported ambulance centres in Badria and Sehela areas in Dohuk was completed on 11 January 2018. The two centres will support the referral services in IDP and refugee camps in the governorate.

In January 2018, WHO support of medicines and medical necessities covered the four WHO field hospitals of Athba, Hamam Alil, Al-Qaim and Haj Ali, in addition to Sinoni Hospital in Ninewa. Medications delivered included antibiotics, chronic and skin diseases drugs, as well as analgesics and palliative care treatment medicines. The support is estimated to be enough for approximately 500 000 patients.