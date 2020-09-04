WHO Iraq Country Office: The COVID-19 Progress Report (February to July, 2020)

INTRODUCTION

Like many countries globally, Iraq has faced the brunt of the COVID-19 since cases were first recorded in February 2020. More than 192,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country as of 20 August 2020, with more than 6,200 deaths.

Throughout this period, WHO has worked with health authorities at the National and Kurdistan Region alongside partners to ensure that the pandemic is contained. Six months later, WHO takes stock of how the organization - together with its key partners - has supported the response to COVID-19.

The pandemic is far from over; however, WHO is optimistic that with a united front from all the partners, the Iraqi population and with all preventive measures followed, the country can bring this monster pandemic to manageable levels.

WCO recognizes the support of its partners and donors who have ensured that the Organization reaches hundreds of communities affected by the ongoing pandemic and provides the much-needed support to health facilities treating the COVID-19 patients.

Without partners’ support, WHO efforts to deliver medical and laboratory supplies, Information, Education, and Communications materials and conduct community sensitizations would have been extremely limited. Over the past six months, WCO has comprehensively supported the response to COVID-19 along with nine strategic areas. These include; Country Preparedness and Response, Coordination and Collaboration, Active Surveillance and Contact Tracing, Risk Communications, Mass Gatherings, Technical Guidance and Training, Testing and Verification, and Provision of Medical Devices and Supplies.