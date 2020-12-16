WHO hands over essential health commodities to the Ministry of Health to contain COVID-19 in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 16 December 2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has today handed over essential medical supplies to the Iraqi Ministry of Health to strengthen its capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplies, which included personal protective equipment (PPEs) (58 800 were face shield, 9800 goggles protectives, 10 600 isolation gowns, and 28 000 N95 Face mask) - were handed over to the Ministry of Health by the WHO Country Representative in Iraq, Dr Adham Ismail.

“WHO’s priority is to support the Iraqi health authorities to control the spread of COVID-19 among its population, including the most marginalized and vulnerable. By providing medical supplies, WHO commits to strengthening the health system by equipping health workers with lifesaving equipment,” said Dr Adham.

“December is a long holiday session for many families, during which people travel to spend time together. This could be dangerous at this time of COVID-19, especially if none of the family members or friends know their infection status. At times like this, it is essential for health facilities to have the much needed medical supplies and PPEs to facilitate the work of health care providers while keeping them safe from COVID-19,” added Dr Adham.

Currently, Iraq is facing a shortage of personal protective equipment amidst the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Since Iraq recorded its COVID-19 first case in February 2020, the country has, to date, registered 577 363 cases with 511 639 recoveries and 12 614 deaths.

To date, WHO has provided diagnostic laboratory kits, personal protective equipment, medical equipment such as Test kits, Ventilators, Oxygen Concentrators, Electrocardiograph (ECG machine), Patient Monitors, Defibrillator, Suction pump, medical furniture such as ICU hospital bed, health kits, and ambulances worth over USD 7 Million to the Ministry of Health as its contribution to the COVID-19 response at facility levels.

This support was made possible by the Government of Kuwait, the United States Agency for International Development’s Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID-OFDA), and the Government of Germany.

