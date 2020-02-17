17 Feb 2020

WHO delivers ambulances to strengthen referral pathways in Kurdistan region of Iraq

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 17 Feb 2020 View Original

Erbil, 17 February 2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) today handed over a new batch of fully equipped ambulances to the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region of Iraq to support the needs of internally displaced persons (IDP) and the host community.

This second batch of 8 ambulances is part of a consignment of 20 fully equipped ambulances procured in 2019 with funds from the US Office for Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) to be distributed to the directorates of health in Ninewa, Duhok, Kirkuk, Sala Alddin, Anbar, Erbil, Baghdad and Sulymania.

Earlier in June 2019, the first batch of 10 ambulances was distributed to provide uninterrupted referral services in 4 governorates of Sala Alddin, Duhok, Erbil and Ninewa.

“The recent conflict in Iraq has impacted the health system and resulted in the destruction of, and damage to, hundreds of ambulances,” said Dr Adham Rashad Ismail Abdel Moneim, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq.

“WHO and the local health authorities have identified the problem and proceeded with the deployment of a network of new ambulances equipped with basic, as well as advanced medical technology to support service delivery in areas housing IDPs and returnees in the Kurdistan region and rest of Iraq. The new donated ambulances will surely save more lives and strengthen the provision of referral and ambulatory services in the country,” Dr Abdel Moneim added.

The IDPs and returnees resettling back in under-recovery areas under recovery face difficulties in accessing referral services, including the disruption in the referral pathway, using privately rented vehicles without any medical assistance, the long delays at security checkpoints and out-of-pocket expenses.

new-ambulanceTo date, WHO has donated a network of ambulances to support directorates of health in Ninewa, Duhok, Kirkuk, Sala Alddin, Anbar, Erbil, Baghdad and Sulymania to transport both emergency and trauma patients to health facilities.

The procurement of the latest shipment of ambulances was made possible with the generous funding from the US Office for Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA). An average of 1200 to 1500 patients a month are expected to benefit from this service in each targeted location.

However, WHO would like to express its gratitude to the generous contributions from OFDA and the European Commission Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) for their continuous support in availing primary and secondary health care for IDPs, returnees and the host community in Iraq.

Related links

New USAID/OFDA contribution boosts comprehensive health services in Iraq
18 November 2019
WHO delivers ambulances to support medical services in hard-to-reach areas
12 June 2019

For more information:
Ms Ajyal Sultany
WHO Communications Officer
+964 7740 892 878
sultanya@who.int
Ms Pauline Ajello
WHO Communications Officer
+964 7729 877 288
ajellopa@who.int

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.