WHO confirms the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and urges Iraqis to register and vaccinate to help defeat the pandemic

Baghdad – 11 April 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq refutes the fabricated statement recently circulated in an unofficial social media platform to undermine the citizens' confidence in the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Organization confirms that it does not use unofficial channels to release information on health issues, including on COVID-19 prevention and vaccination measures.

WHO would like to reiterate that COVID-19 vaccines are a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic, and confirms that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh any rare side effects. WHO calls upon citizens to continue registering for the vaccine and to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We will stop this pandemic only when the majority of people in Iraq have taken the vaccine.

The recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Iraq is concerning, but the control of the epidemic is possible through the rigorous application of precautionary measures and through the success of the vaccination campaign that the Ministry of Health is running in close collaboration with WHO and other partners.

For more information, please contact:

Ajyal Sultany

Communications Officer

sultanya@who.int

+9647740892878

Pauline Ajello

Communications Officer

ajellopau@who.int

+9647818774262