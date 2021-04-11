WHO confirms the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and urges Iraqis to register and vaccinate to help defeat the pandemic [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, Iraq on 11 April 2021: The World Health Organization (WHO) in Iraq refutes the fabricated statement recently circulated in an unofficial social media platform to undermine the citizens' confidence in the safety and efficacy of the COVID 19 vaccines.

The Organization confirms that it does not use unofficial channels to release information on health issues including the COVID 19 prevention and vaccination measures.

The World Health Organization would like to reiterate that COVID 19 vaccines are a gamechanger in the fight against the pandemic, and confirms that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh any rare side effects. The World Health Organization calls upon citizens to continue registering for the vaccine and get vaccinated as soon as possible. We will stop this pandemic only when the majority of people in Iraq have taken the vaccine.

The recent alarming surge in COVID 19 cases in Iraq is quite concerning, but the control of the epidemic is possible through the rigorous application of the precautionary measures and through the success of the vaccination campaign that the Ministry of Health is running in close collaboration with the World Health Organization and other partners.

