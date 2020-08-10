WHO and Ministry of Health launch second phase of COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign

Baghdad, Iraq, 10 August 2020 – Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health of Iraq launched the second phase of a COVID-19 awareness-raising campaign in the heavily populated, high-risk areas of Thi Qar and Missan, south of Baghdad. The campaign “Your health is important” will be extended later in the month to Basra, Wasit, and to Sulaymaniyah, north of the capital Baghdad.

Six hundred and fifty (650) community volunteers, including the community police working under the supervision of WHO’s implementing partners, the United Iraqi Medical Society and Ministry of Youth and Sports, will support the campaign. The teams will distribute more than 360 000 Information, Education and Communication materials, and personal protective equipment to approximately 5 million people in the 5 governorates. Influential figures, including religious leaders, athletes, artists and journalists, are all lending their support to the campaign.

Together with our partners, we aim to reach as many people as possible in high-risk areas for COVID-19 with messages on how people can protect themselves and others during this pandemic. The 5 governorates were selected due to an increase in the numbers being reported. WHO and its partners want to see the number of cases dramatically reduced, which is only possible when communities understand how the disease spreads and how transmission can be prevented,” said Dr Adham Ismail, WHO Representative in Iraq. “Being armed with knowledge is essential, but having the tools to prevent the disease is another critical component, which is why WHO and our partners will provide facemasks, gloves and sanitizers to ensure that information is accompanied with the basic tools to prevent this deadly virus.

Mobile screens, booths and mobile medical clinics will be used to display educational videos and audio messages at selected community points. Television and radio stations, under the leadership of the Iraqi Communication and Media Commission, will be airing daily messages on COVID-19 for one month. Packages containing masks, gloves and flyers will be distributed to people in public places, main streets and markets.

On 16 July, the Government of Iraq re-opened its borders, including airports and malls, for commercial activities and trade. This community sensitization campaign will go a long way in reinforcing earlier messages of how people can stay safe as border interactions resume. It also serves as a reminder to the population that COVID-19 remains a serious public health problem.

This campaign is supported by the Government of Kuwait and the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO). “WHO is thankful to these donors for their continued generosity in keeping the people of Iraq safe. We call on the population to do their part in regularly washing hands with soap, sanitizing hands frequently, wearing facemasks, avoiding mass gatherings and observing physical distancing in all public areas,” concluded Dr Adham.

This current phase of the campaign in Thi Qar and Misan will run from 9 to 12 August 2020, and in the other governorates from 16 to 10 September in intervals of 4 days each of the southern provinces and for 9 days in Sulaymaniyah.

