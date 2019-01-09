WFP supports Iraq in modernising its Public Distribution System [EN/AR]

BAGHDAD – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Iraq have launched an initiative to digitise the national public distribution system (PDS). The first phase of digitisation will reach nearly 1.3 million people in and around Baghdad and Dohuk.

The PDS is Iraq’s biggest social safety net, providing food entitlements to almost the entire population in Iraq reaching 39 million people.

WFP is providing technical support to the government as it starts using identification technology and a citizen database to reduce processing time, improve services and maximise resources.

“The initiative guarantees the most efficient use of government resources and ensures that the intended citizens receive their food entitlement,” said WFP Country Director and Representative in Iraq Sally Haydock. “We’re using digitisation to better serve Iraqi citizens through this key social safety net."

With WFP’s support, the government will move to a digitised system where citizens’ data is safely encrypted, stored and the security is enhanced using fingerprints or iris scans. This will allow the government to identify and remove duplicate records as well as conduct biometric verification at the time of food collection. The new system replaces the current paper-based system.

WFP is also designing a mobile application, myPDS, that people can use to collect their entitlements as well as to update their family information about births, deaths and marriages – at their convenience, using personal smartphones.

“The ministry is working on updating data as we put in place technology-based solutions that address people’s needs,” said the Iraqi Minister of Trade Mohammed Hashem Al-Ani at the launch.

WFP is partnering on the initiative with the Iraqi Ministry of Trade. Modernising the PDS is one of the priorities of Iraq’s National Poverty Reduction Strategy (2018 - 2022). WFP’s partnership with the Iraq Ministry of Trade dates back to the early 1990s when WFP established a database for the Public Distribution System.

# # #

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

Follow us on Twitter @WFP_MENA

For more information please contact (email address: firstname.lastname@wfp.org):

Reem Nada, WFP/Cairo (in Baghdad), Mob. +201066634522