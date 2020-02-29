Iraq + 1 more
WFP Iraq Situation Report #73, February 2020
Attachments
Highlights:
- In February, WFP delivered food assistance to 378,203 people in 11 governorates, reaching 58 percent of the monthly target of 652,661 people.
- The percentage reached in February was mainly due to banking transfer delays and growing operational challenges due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
- WFP needs an additional USD 47.1 million to ensure that operations continue without interruption through September 2020.
In Numbers:
- 1.40 million internally displaced people (IOM)
- 4.66 million returnees (IOM)
- 356,389 Iraqi IDPs, returnees + host communities assisted by WFP
- 248,162 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)
- 21,814 Syrian refugees in camps assisted by WFP
Situation Update
• Anti-government protests continue since 1 October (except in the Kurdistan Region (KR) and some northern areas). There has been continued uncertainty and civil unrest after the rejection of both the former Prime Minister and PM-elect.
• Rockets continue to be aimed at the Green Zone and US facilities, with a rocket hitting the US Embassy on 16 Feb, with no injuries to personnel.
• By the end of February 2020, over 21,000 people had fled from northeast Syria into Duhok in the Kurdistan Region, following the Turkish operations that started in October