WFP Iraq Situation Report #71, January 2020

Highlights

• In January, WFP delivered food assistance to 375,436 people in 11 governorates, reaching 56 percent of the monthly target of 665,782 people. This was mainly due to delays in the start of school feeding in some locations, because of the civil unrest.

• In 2020, WFP continues coordination with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD), to ensure value for money in the use of resources for the IDP response. As in 2019, this is expected to result in significant savings during the year.

• WFP needs an additional USD 62.8 million to ensure that operations continue without interruption through August 2020.

In Numbers

1.41 million internally displaced people (IOM)

4.6 million returnees (IOM)

337,351 Iraqi IDPs, returnees + host communities assisted by WFP

247,568 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

38,085 Syrian refugees assisted by WFP

Situation Update