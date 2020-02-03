03 Feb 2020

WFP Iraq Situation Report #70, December 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019
Highlights

• In December, WFP delivered food assistance to 469,982 people in 10 governorates, reaching 72 percent of the monthly target of 648,623 people.

• In 2019, WFP’s coordination with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD), to ensure value for money in the use of resources. led to savings of USD 6.2 million in cash assistance, plus 1,900 metric tonnes (USD 1.2 million) of food assistance.

• WFP needs an additional USD 65.1 million to ensure that operations continue without interruption through July 2020.

In Numbers

  • 1.41 million internally displaced people (IOM)

  • 4.6 million returnees (IOM)

  • 431,677 Iraqi IDPs, returnees + host communities assisted by WFP

  • 245,810 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

  • 38,805 Syrian refugees assisted by WFP

Situation Update

• Protests continue in Iraq (except in the Kurdistan Region and some northern areas), spurred by disenfranchised people because of a lack of employment opportunities, perceived corruption and a lack of basic services.

• By the end of December, around 19,000 people had fled from northeast Syria into Duhok in the Kurdistan Region, following the Turkish operations in October.

