06 Jan 2020

WFP Iraq Situation Report #69, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
In Numbers

1.44 million internally displaced people (IOM)

4.46 million returnees (IOM)

157,210 Iraqi IDPs, returnees + host communities assisted by WFP

244,539 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

49,871 Syrian refugees assisted by WFP

Highlights

• In November, WFP delivered food assistance to 207,081 people in 8 governorates, reaching 51 percent of the monthly target of 406,882 people. Due to the ongoing civil unrest, there were some delays in the cash transfers activities.

• By the end of November, WFP delivered food assistance to over 15,200 refugees in Bardarash and Gawilan camps in Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

• WFP needs an additional USD 64.4 million to ensure that operations continue without interruption through June 2020.

Situation Update

• Protests continued in Iraq (except in the Kurdistan Region and some northern areas), spurred by disenfranchised people because of a lack of employment opportunities, perceived corruption and a lack of basic services. Due to the civil unrest, the Central Bank of Iraq’s services continued to be limited, as their staff could not safely reach the office. There was also limited internet in parts of the country. This meant that some of WFP’s mobile money transfer payments to people assisted were postponed to December, as the funds could not be transferred to Financial Service Providers.

• Turkey began a military operation in northeastern Syria on 9 October, which by the end of November had led to more than 17,000 people fleeing into Iraq. In November, arrivals slowed to 100-150 per day, and those being allowed to leave the camps were about in equivalent numbers, so the camp population is presently steady.

