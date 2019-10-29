29 Oct 2019

WFP Iraq Situation Report #67, September 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.5 MB)

In Numbers

1.55 million internally displaced people (IOM)

4.35 million returnees (IOM)

207,426 Iraqi IDPs + returnees assisted by WFP

229,285 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

32,125 Syrian refugees assisted by WFP in camps + via EMPACT food-for-training

Highlights

• WFP delivered food assistance to 239,551 people in nine governorates, reaching 203,438 internally displaced people (IDPs), 32,125 Syrian refugees and 3,988 Iraqi returnees and people from vulnerable communities in September.

• Camp closures across the country and relocation of IDPs by the Ninewa, Salah al-Din and Anbar government authorities are ongoing, often with little advance notice. In response,
WFP has moved its assistance to the new camps.

• WFP requires an additional US$53.6 million to ensure that operations continue uninterrupted through April 2020.

Situation Update

• On 10 September at the Makhmour checkpoint in Ninewa governorate, Iraqi security forces stopped WFP’s contractor trucks transporting food to IDP camps. The trucks were held for more than 24 hours. Over the past six months, this checkpoint has been the most challenging to get through, not only for WFP but for the other UN agencies. WFP is continuing to liaise closely with the authorities and monitor the situation.

• Camp closures across the country and relocations of IDPs by the Ninewa and Salah al-Din government authorities are ongoing, often with little advance notice. In response, WFP moved its assistance to the receiving camps in Anbar, Kirkuk and Salah alDin. For example, in Kirkuk, WFP provided all 195 families relocated to Laylan 1 camp with ready-toeat IRRs upon arrival. These households are now registered for WFP’s usual monthly distributions of FFRs. In Salah al-Din, WFP provided FFRs to 289 relocated families in Al Shahama camp. Twentyfour vulnerable households additionally received IRRs from WFP upon arrival. Since the families arriving at Al Shahama camp were unable to meet their food requirements, WFP provided full rations in the first month, irrespective of additional rations received from the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD).

• While IDP numbers in Ninewa and Salah al-Din are decreasing, due to relocation and families returning home, some camp numbers in Kirkuk are increasing • Together with the Board of Relief and Humanitarian Affairs (BRHA) and Kurdistan Region Statistics Office (KRSO), WFP is continuing the second phase of the IDPs targeting exercise in three selected IDP camps in Duhok. Around 9,100 households have been interviewed. The analysis of the data collected is ongoing.

• WFP Iraq’s Resilience team is working with UN Habitat on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (RRR) Data Platform. The RRR portal is hosted by UN-Habitat, to coordinate recovery and resilience activities of the UN agencies in Iraq.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.