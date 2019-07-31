WFP Iraq Situation Report #64, June 2019

In Numbers

1.61 million people displaced (IOM)

4.31 million returnees (IOM)

277,289 Iraqis assisted by WFP

252,983 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

28,290 Syrians assisted by WFP

Highlights

• In June, WFP delivered food assistance to 305,579 people in 10 governorates, reaching 275,315 IDPs, 28,290 Syrian refugees and 1,974 Iraqi returnees and people from vulnerable communities.

• In May-June, WFP, the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) and partners undertook an assessment of every family living in IDP camps reached by WFP. The results support a reduction in assistance of 12.7 percent of IDPs in camps.

Situation Update

• Crop fires continue to be reported throughout the country, mainly in Diyala, Erbil, Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Ninewa. The cause is yet to be determined.

• The month of June has seen the highest number of incidents that were directly related or suspected to be connected with ISIS activity. There has been no impact on WFP operations, but the food security and overall security situation continue to be closely monitored.

WFP Response

• As a result of the increased coordination with the Government and new donor contributions, WFP is returning to a 4-week distribution cycle from 1 July, after being forced to move to a 6-week cycle since March 2019 due to a lack of resources. Messaging is being shared with assisted people through Communication with Communities (CwC).