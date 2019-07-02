WFP Iraq Situation Report #63, May 2019

In Numbers

1.67 million people displaced (IOM)

4.27 million returnees (IOM)

319,035 Iraqis assisted by WFP

252,983 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

26,943 Syrians assisted by WFP

Highlights

• In May, WFP delivered food assistance to over 345,978 people in 10 governorates, reaching 317,763 IDPs, 26,943 Syrian refugees and 1,272 Iraqi returnees and people from vulnerable communities.

• The Government of Iraq is increasing its collaboration to better meet the food needs of IDPs, both in camps and outside. The objective is for WFP and the ministries to complement each other’s food baskets, whereby if distribution plans are shared, WFP can top up government assistance with food or cash to ensure the beneficiaries receive the nutrition they need. In 2019, over 40 percent of WFP’s assistance to IDPs has been complementary to government assistance.

Situation Update

• Several crop fires have been reported throughout the country in May, mainly in Diyala, Erbil, Kirkuk, Salah alDin and Ninewa. The cause is yet to be determined, with some reports citing ritual crop burning by farmers to facilitate new crop growth and others indicating arson by certain groups. There has been no impact on WFP operations, but the food security and overall security situation continue to be closely monitored.

• Due to floods and the ongoing Qayarah Bridge closure, WFP commodities could not reach nine large camps in Ninewa. Distributions for these camps were delayed to May and June.

• Regular coordination meetings are conducted between WFP, the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD), and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) to discuss distribution plans. As a result of the increased coordination with the Government and new donor contributions, WFP will return to a 4-week distribution cycle from 1 July, after being forced to move to a 6-week cycle since March due to lack of resources.

• WFP needs an additional USD 71.8 million to ensure that operations continue without interruption through November. WFP specifically calls for donors to support to IDPs (Strategic Objective 1) and resilience activities (Strategic Objective 3).