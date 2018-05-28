28 May 2018

WFP Iraq Situation Report #54, 15 May 2018

from World Food Programme
Published on 15 May 2018
Highlights
- WFP urgently requires USD 45.2 million to cover net funding requirements for the six months (May-October 2018), with the largest for IDPs general food assistance.
- Elections for the Council of Representatives took place on May 12, 2018, with Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon Coalition winning the highest number of seats 54 seats, with no outright majority, leading to initiating negotiations to form a coalition government.

Situation Update
- Returns of displaced Iraqis to their areas of origin continues to outpace displacements, with 3.8 million returnees and 2.1 million internally displaced people as of 15 May (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix).
- On 10 April, the Kurdistan Regional Government together with the UN and its humanitarian partners held a high-level joint conference focusing on the priority needs for the Kurdistan Region. In order to deliver humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in the Kurdistan Region, the humanitarian community in Iraq is seeking USD 156 million to implement activities outlined in 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan.
- Elections for the Council of Representatives took place on May 12, 2018. Muqtada al-Sadr’s Sairoon Coalition come out on top with 54 seats. With no party/coalition winning the 165 seats required for an outright majority, negotiations to form a coalition government are expected to continue for weeks, if not much longer. Although the elections concluded with relatively little violence, the country now enters a period of political uncertainty. A day after the elections, preliminary results caused civil unrest across the country, most notably in Kirkuk Governorate.

