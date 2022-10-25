WFP Iraq Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

178,395 people assisted in September 2022

US$2.4 cash-based transfers made

US$57.7 m six months (October 2022-March 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 141,116 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 37,279 refugees.

• To maximize the level of assistance to the most vulnerable people within the current resourcing level, WFP completed data gathering and verification for its beneficiaries. The updated vulnerability criteria shows that 30% of IDPs and 54% of Syrian refugees will be excluded from WFP food assistance.

WFP is also establishing a Case Review Committee (CRC) comprising of camp managers, community leaders, WFP staff, and Protection actors from NGO’s and UN agencies to review the eligibility for assistance and allow the possibility of reinstating excluded beneficiaries based on the results of case reviews.

• Under EMPACT (Empowerment in Action) initiative, in line with its 2022 strategy of targeting 1600 participants in eight governorates, WFP is expanding its partnerships with public universities and business incubators to implement Resilience and Livelihood activities in the most vulnerable areas in the Iraqi governorates of Sulaymaniyah, Mosul, Duhok, Erbil,

Missan, Baghdad, and Basra. During September, WFP collaborated with Iraqi Innovators, a British Non-Governmental Organization, to design an entrepreneurship curriculum as well as avail EMPACT graduates with Meta, a new technology that helps people connect and grow businesses, and provides employment placement services for graduates.

• As part of its Protection and Accountability to Affected Population activities, WFP established help desks, through a third-party organization in the camps where the current reassessment of beneficiaries is being conducted. WFP is also sending bulk SMS messages to all the population living in camps where the exercise is taking place to inform them of the status of eligibility for the September Food Distribution List (FDL).

• On 28 September 2022, WFP Representative, Mr. Ally Raza Qureshi attended the Global Food Security Symposium in Cairo organized by WFP Egypt in partnership with Egypt Ministry of International Coopertion. Mr. Qureshi gave a presentation on Social Protection systems.

• Under its efforts to strengthen the Public Distribution System (PDS), WFP collaborated with the Central Statistics Office (CSO) of Ministry of Trade (MoT) to start the digital registration of the current PDS beneficiaries in Najaf governorate. The collaboration also involved gathering the required data to determine eligibility for PDS. WFP supported the CSO team with digital data collection through providing handheld devices used for the data collection.