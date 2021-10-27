WFP Iraq Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

287,785 people assisted in September 2021

US$3.4 million distributed through cash-based transfers

US$14 million six months net funding WFP requirements (October 2021– March 2022)

Operational Updates

In September, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 185,902 IDPs, 68,918 refugees, and 32,965 returnees and people from vulnerable communities through resilience building and capacity strengthening initiatives.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases continued to decline from the beginning of September, from 6,937 to 2,434 cases by the end of the month. Iraq’s Council of Ministers held an extraordinary session to discuss preparations for the upcoming October parliamentary elections amid heightened security measures.

The Government of Iraq, UNICEF, WFP and ILO and European Union launched a landmark programme on the reform of the social protection system in Iraq that will run for three years. The new programme, with funding of EUR 30 million from the EU, focuses on enhanced response to the socio-economic requirements of vulnerable Iraqis.

WFP’s out of camp assistance to vulnerable families continues to expand as 72 families in Jeddah 5 camp chose to partake in IOM’s voluntary return programme and have departed the camp heading home.

Under WFP’s resilience-building programme, Food for Asset (FFA) activities continue, prioritising nearly 94,000 people via the creation and rehabilitation of assets in areas that were affected by the conflict, alongside capacity strengthening. These activities aim towards elevating the resilience of smallholder farmer communities and positively adapting to climate change. Currently, WFP is collaborating on projects with partners in Anbar (almost concluding activities), Salah al-Din, Ninewa (Sinjar, Baaj and Hamdaniya) and Thi-Qar.

WFP’s Urban Livelihoods projects continue. Initially designed in response to the pandemic to provide people who lost incomes with work opportunities, this year the focus is on participants acquiring the necessary vocation skills and training to support themselves and their families.

The projects are prioritising 3,170 individuals in the current phase that targets Basra, Thi-Qar, Maysan and Ninewa. WFP is working to expand its efforts to more vulnerable communities, based on the availability of funding.

WFP is working closely with the Ministry of Education (MoE) on the programme of assistance to schoolchildren in the 2021-2022 academic year. The School Feeding Programme will be delivered, in partnership with the Government of Iraq in 11 governorates: Basra, Thi-Qar, Muthanna, Kirkuk, Salah al-Din,

Ninewa, Anbar, Diyala, Missan, Wassit, and Qadissiya. MoE will begin taking responsibility of monitoring and implementing the programme gradually in Iraq, starting with Baghdad and Babil governorates this year.

WFP is also supporting key members of MoE with capacity building activities on technical aspects of their work, including supply chain, data collection, documentation, monitoring, and reporting, and more.

As part of the digitalization of Iraq’s major social protection programme known as the Public Distribution System for food rations (PDS), WFP is working with the Ministry of Trade on facilitating people’s ability when using the ‘Tamwini’ (My Food Ration) mobile app to make digital payments through a range of major financial service providers, contracted by the Ministry.