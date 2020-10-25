WFP Iraq Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

381,843 people assisted

in September 2020*

0.65 mt of in-kind assistance distributed

USD 4.21 million distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 24.2 million six months net funding requirements (November 2020 – April 2021)

Operational Update & COVID-19 Response

• In September, WFP delivered cash and food assistance to 256,235 IDPs, 69,634 refugees, and 55,974 returnees and people from vulnerable communities, through Food for Assets (FFA), Urban Livelihoods and EMPACT programmes, reaching 98 percent of the operational plan in 12 governorates.

• WFP’s assistance in camps included an additional 38,862 vulnerable refugees and IDPs reached as part of the ongoing COVID-19 response. WFP continues to consider appeals from families via special helpdesks in camps, to include in the next cycle of assistance. For the fourth month, ready-to-eat food packages with Immediate Response Rations were again distributed to some 105 quarantined people in camps.

• Alongside COVID-19 concerns, the security situation remains precarious. Some demonstrations also continue. Meanwhile, many movement restrictions have been lifted, except for some quarantine measures for visitors. Increased movement/border restrictions will be in place for the Arbaeen pilgrimage in October.

• WFP is continuing to monitor the situation in Sinjar, and in October/November will be supporting around 22,000 newly returned IDPs, at the request of the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD). The families will receive Family Food Rations (FFRs), enough for one month. WFP and its partner WHH are also planning a livelihoods / resilience project in Sinjar to support returnees.

• The Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) continued to distribute assistance to families in IDP camps over the period January – September. WFP’s coordination is ongoing, providing complementary, smaller “top-ups” of assistance accordingly. This has resulted in savings of USD 10.6 million so far, over the nine-month period.

• WFP’s rural and urban livelihoods programmes continue across Iraq, supporting up to 138,000 vulnerable people. The community projects are fostering skills development to create incomes, while improving or creating key community assets such as irrigation pumps, renovating