WFP Iraq Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

160,930 people assisted in October 2022

US$1,718,089 cash-based transfers made

US$46.7 m six months (November 2022 -April WFP 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In October, as part of targeting the most vulnerable people for cash assistance, WFP provided cash distribution to the reduced number of beneficiaries reaching 127,941 IDPs and 32,989 refugees in camps.

• The complaint and feedback mechanism (CFM) in the camps was available and ready to collect and respond to beneficiary complaints with regards to the targeting process.

• WFP provided immediate ration response (IRR) to 158 Iraqi households (659 individuals) who arrived at Jeddah 1 camp following the closure of Al-Hol camp.

• Due to funding shortfall, the school feeding (SF) distribution will be halted for the 2022-2023 school year as informed by Ministry of Education (MoE). The programme though will be focusing on capacity building of the Ministry of Education personnel to manage the SF programme. An updated plan, which was developed in full consultation with MoE last year, was finalized and discussions are currently underway with MoE to agree on the timeline to start the implementation.

• With the support of WFP Regional Bureau in Cairo, an international consultant has been identified to carry out a Cost Benefit Analysis for the SF case in Iraq. The exercise is part of necessary evidence generation of the benefits of the school feeding programme in Iraq.

The planned study is endorsed by MoE.

• The SF Team is working with a new Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) expert at WFP Regional Bureau in Cairo to conduct a 2nd SBCC workshop planned to take place by the end of 2022. The workshop aims to continue a work initiated last year under the area of health, hygiene, and nutrition.

• Based on multi-stakeholder discussions that comprise several government entities and UN agencies, the Social Protection Programme has finalized a draft single registry strategy. The draft strategy is currently under review by the government. A technical committee of the two parties has been established to validate and endorse the strategy following the review process.