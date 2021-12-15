WFP Iraq Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

289,142 people assisted in October 2021

US$ 3.5 million distributed through cash-based transfers

US$25.8 million six months net funding requirements (November 2021– April 2022)**

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 289,142 people in various governorates across Iraq, reaching 97 percent of the monthly target. These include 68,827 refugees, 191,245 IDPs and 29,070 returnees. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases continued to decline from 6,937 cases at the beginning of October to 1,046 cases by the end of the month. Due to the Parliamentary elections on 10 October in Iraq, WFP expedited General Food Assistance to displaced Iraqis and Syrian refugees in the form of cash assistance. A total of USD 3.5 million was distributed to more than 68,000 Syrian refugees and around 191,200 Iraqi IDPs.

• WFP continues its implementation of resilience activities in Anbar, Ninewa and Salah al-Din, in addition to the southern governorate of Thi Qar. These activities include Food Assistance for Assets interventions that support climate change adaptation by introducing innovative farming techniques and better crops that adapt to salinity. Due to the profound impact of these projects, WFP is also expanding their implementation to parts of Basra. WFP aims to benefit more than 123,000 Iraqis with asset creation, rehabilitation and capacity strengthening activities.

• WFP’s collaboration with the Government of Iraq’s Ministry of Education is proceeding smoothly. Thanks to the ongoing capacity strengthening and support provided by WFP, the Government of Iraq is preparing to directly implement school feeding activities in Baghdad, Thi Qar and Basra for the academic school year 2021/2022. Assessments of the Ministry of Education’s logistics capacity to carry out the implementation is ongoing. WFP will provide further support for the handover as necessary.

• WFP's EMPACT – ‘Empowerment in Action!’ – programme continues, providing young students with digital skills and English language training to assist them in creating employment opportunities for themselves. WFP procured and installed solar panels at the training site in Sulaymaniyah, to provide ample power in events of electricity outages, ensuring that classes are not interrupted. WFP is also engaging more partners to prepare a road map for 2022 and provide more students with EMPACT sessions.