WFP Iraq Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

282,962 people assisted in October 2019

631 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.57 million distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 64.2 million six months net funding requirements (December 2019 – May 2020)

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP delivered food assistance to 282,962 people in 9 governorates, reaching 70 percent of the monthly target of 406,882 people. There were some delays in the delivery of family food rations (FFRs) to IDPs and in cash transfers to people assisted.

• Protests began across Iraq on 1 October, spurred by disenfranchised people because of a lack of employment opportunities, perceived corruption and a lack of basic services. After a brief pause out of respect during the Arbaeen pilgrimage in mid-October, protests recommenced on 25 October and are continuing. Due to the civil unrest, the Central Bank of Iraq’s services are limited, as their staff cannot safely reach the office. There is also limited internet countrywide. This means that WFP’s payments to people assisted are pending for November and part of October, as the funds cannot be transferred to the Financial Service Providers.

• WFP is evaluating alternative solutions including ad-hoc food assistance delivery to people affected in November. Obtaining approvals for the movement of food trucks is also challenging, because some Joint Coordination and Monitoring Center staff are also unable to reach the office. However, WFP is liaising closely by phone with the authorities in Ninewa to obtain approvals as soon as possible.

• Turkey began a military operation in north-eastern Syria on 9 October under the name “Operation Peace Spring” which led to around 13,000 refugees fleeing to Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region in the month of October. Since 18 October, there has been a ceasefire. Refugees are being accommodated at Bardarash and Gawilan camps in Duhok. WFP is coordinating closely with all partners on the response, including the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCCC), Board of Relief and Humanitarian Affairs (BRHA), UN agencies and NGOs. In October, WFP delivered food assistance to 13,000 newly arrived refugees in Bardarash and Gawilan camps. WFP is continuing to distribute one-month Family Food Rations (FFRs) in Bardarash camp as well as ready-to-eat Immediate Response Rations (IRRs).