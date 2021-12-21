WFP Iraq Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

271,988 people assisted in November 2021

US$ 4.1 million distributed through cash-based transfers

US$25.3 million six months net funding WFP requirements (December 2021– May 2022)**

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 187,003 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), 68,749 refugees, and 16,236 people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases rose from 1,046 at the beginning of November to 1,355 daily cases by the end of the month.

• The Government of Iraq announced the Amiriyat al-Falluja (AAF) camps in Anbar as informal settlements and assured WFP and partners that no premature relocations have taken or will take place for the residents. Around 6 families departed from the camps, while the remaining 466 households (approximately 2,155 people) remained in the informal settlements. They have an option of receiving a one-time government grant of IQD 1 million (about USD 676) upon their return to their areas of origin.

• WFP’s current resilience-building activities in Anbar, Ninewa,

Salah al-Din and Thi-Qar are nearing completion. These activities help host communities, returnees after displacement, including smallholder farmers to improve their livelihoods and adapt their farming habits to climate change. In the southern governorate of Thi-Qar in particular, WFP’s work with its partners is helping ensure water access to combat climate change and its associated impacts. WFP is currently prioritising nearly 123,000 vulnerable people with asset creation, rehabilitation and capacity strengthening activities, such as rehabilitation of critical irrigation infrastructure including irrigation canals and water pumps, in addition to establishment of greenhouses and home gardens for smallholder farmers.

Recently, WFP added Basra governorate to its climate change-focused activities and will be launching them with partners in the near future.

• Together with the Ministry of Education (MoE), WFP is proceeding with the scale up of National School Feeding Programme to reach 449,000 children with school meals in the 2021/2022 academic year. As part of the handover process for the school feeding programme from WFP to the government, MoE will also take responsibility for distributing 40 percent of the school meals. WFP continues to provide technical advisory and procurement support to help strengthen the government’s capacity.