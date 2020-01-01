WFP Iraq Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

207,081 people assisted in November 2019

1,981 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.36 million distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 64.4 million six months net funding requirements (January – June 2020)

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP delivered food assistance to 207,081 people in 8 governorates, reaching 51 percent of the monthly target of 406,882 people. Due to the ongoing civil unrest, there were some delays in the cash transfers to people assisted.

• Protests continue in Iraq (except in the Kurdistan Region and some northern areas), spurred by disenfranchised people because of a lack of employment opportunities, perceived corruption and a lack of basic services. Due to the civil unrest, the Central Bank of Iraq’s services continue to be limited, as their staff cannot safely reach the office. There is also limited internet in parts of the country. This means that some of WFP’s mobile money transfer payments to people assisted were delayed to December, as the funds could not be transferred to Financial Service Providers.

• Turkey began a military operation in northeastern Syria on 9 October, which by the end of November had led to more than 17,000 people fleeing into Iraq. Arrivals slowed to 100-150 per day, and those being allowed to leave the camps are about equivalent, so the camp population is presently steady. By the end of November, WFP delivered food assistance for over 15,200 refugees in Bardarash and Gawilan camps in Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region. In both camps, WFP is distributing ready-to-eat food packages (Immediate Response Rations, IRRs) for new arrivals, and one-month rations (Family Food Rations, FFRs) after two days. WFP Iraq has IRRs available for up to 21,000 people, and FFRs for up to 40,000 people.

• In the second cycle of EMPACT (Empowerment in Action, formerly Tech for Food) digital skills training, students have begun pilot “Microwork” sessions in Mosul, Duhok, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, to train and mentor them during their first experiences of smallscale, online freelancing. The students are using Chromebooks donated by Google. The pilot will run until 31 December. Based on the results, WFP will

• WFP Iraq’s new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020-2024 was approved in November at the WFP’s Executive Board week in Rome.

• WFP Iraq’s Resilience team closed the competitive Call for Proposals, for the implementation of resilience and livelihood activities targeting conflict-affected, highpriority IDP return locations and Southern governorates. In line with the findings of the Zero Hunger strategy, WFP is planning to establish a greater presence in the south, which has been identified as the most vulnerable, chronically poor and affected by the adverse effects of climate change.

• In partnership with the University of Mosul, WFP’s Resilience team ran two workshops in Telkaif and Mosul, on the “3PA” Three-Pronged Approach, and Seasonal Livelihoods Planning (SLP). Over 30 people attended each workshop, including community representatives on food, health, education, plus government and humanitarian actors.

• As part of the testing phase of the digitalisation of Iraq’s social safety net, the Public Distribution System (PDS), WFP has begun developing the Tamwini mobile app, to enable citizens to update/access their data and pay for services digitally, without visiting PDS branch offices. Procurement is ongoing for a management consultancy firm to support the preparation of strategy and plan for the post-trial phase. The 4-month consultancy assignment is expected to start in early January 2020.