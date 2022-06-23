WFP Iraq Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

252,520 people assisted in May 2022

US$ 5.25 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 45.1 m six months (June-November 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 181,957 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 66,663 refugees, and 3,900 people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives.

• In continuation of its resilience-building work and changing lives, WFP’s partnership with PepsiCo is providing farmers in Ninewa and Halabja with practical farming methods to plant potatoes under adverse conditions and held the next session of its Training of Trainers (ToT) course, in Penjwen. For the first time, the Ninewa and Halabja farmers met together with the agronomist trainers, ensuring the knowledge is spread to the widest audience of farmers.

• Under the National School Feeding Programme, having successfully concluded another round of school meals for the academic year 2021/2022, WFP is currently engaged in the process of handing over assets and knowledge to our partners with the Government of Iraq, who will be implementing school meals distribution for the following year with WFP’s support.

• Due to the recent outbreak of conflict in Iraq’s northern Sinjar region in Ninewa governorate, WFP responded to the displacement of more than 810 families from Sinjar to Duhok governorate and provided 1,630 ready to eat food packages - Immediate Response Rations (IRRs) upon their arrival in IDP camps.

• Mr. Peter Felten, Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy in Iraq visited a WFP resilience project in Anbar governorate alongside a delegation from the embassy. The visit highlighted the impact of WFP’s work helping vulnerable communities through revitalizing agriculture and restoring livelihoods, and the team met with a number of farmers and local authorities from the Directorate of Water Resources in the governorate, to form an understanding of the continued needs and challenges.

• WFP’s efforts to reform and the digitize Iraq’s national Public Distribution System for food rations (PDS) continue. As of the end of May, 2,940 digital PDS smartcards were printed for citizens at the Sadr city branch in Baghdad. The new cards, part of an overall