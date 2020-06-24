WFP Iraq Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

Operational Update & COVID-19 Response

In May, WFP delivered in-kind and predominantly cash-based assistance to 334,752 people in nine governorates. This included an additional 26,000 refugees and 2,000 IDPs, who required support due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through partner helpdesks in camps, WFP has been receiving new appeals from refugees and IDPs to be included in June’s cycle of assistance. An additional 5,352 new refugees have been confirmed, and other cases are being considered.

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, curfews continued across the country, with a comprehensive movement ban around Eid. Some demonstrations have also continued. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has worked to form a government. Meanwhile, the fall in global oil prices is impacting upon the revenue of oil-based economies such as Iraq’s. This could affect the government’s ability to sustain social protection. The Iraqi dinar has also fallen in value against the US dollar. The security situation remains uncertain; incidents involving the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) continue.

On May 20, the government started the first “Minha” one-off cash allocation for families affected by COVID-19; many people are unable to work. More than 13 million people self-registered online in April, and the government approved a total of 11.5 million eligible people to be reached in batches. Disbursing “Minha” has been the priority of financial service providers and points of service, who, due to the sheer scale of assistance, have been delaying other transactions including WFP’s.

The Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) reached more than 94 percent of the IDP camp population in the period January – May 2020, with a monthly emergency package of 20.3 kg. WFP’s coordination has continued, providing smaller, complementary “top-ups” of assistance accordingly. This has resulted in significant savings of USD 6.3 million over the five-month period.

WFP continues to pioneer new “cashless transactions” for people to shop directly from their mobile phones in camps, eliminating the need to redeem physical cash (cont’d) entitlements. A “mobile shop” has been piloted in Salamiya camp in Ninewa governorate, and WFP is expanding to work with existing shops in camps, so they can begin accepting cashless payments as well.

Due to the lockdown, resilience programmes remain on hold. Two cooperating partners so far have obtained approvals from local authorities to resume Food for Assets (FFA) projects in Anbar and Ninewa, however except for project preparations, the implementation has paused due to rising cases of infection and renewed lockdowns. WFP has developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on COVID-19 prevention measures, on which resilience partners were oriented on compliance and working safely.

WFP has adjusted its resilience/livelihood programme to encompass emergency livelihoods, to provide income opportunities for vulnerable populations in affected peri-urban areas. Projects in Mosul are planned to start first, as soon as it is safe. The focus will be on daily wage labourers and seasonal workers who lost their job due to the crisis, to stimulate local economies and employment opportunities among the informal sectors.

The School Feeding programme remains suspended until October, but WFP is continuing to invest in its capacity strengthening work with the Ministry of Education. WFP is currently working on the COVID-19 Education response plan with the UN Country Team, in preparation for the next academic year. WFP is also advocating for improved access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools via the WASH cluster, developing WASH factsheet to use in the primary schools reached this past academic year.

As part of WFP’s collaboration with the Ministry of Trade (MoT) to digitalize the Public Distribution System of food rations (ePDS), the Tamwini “My Food Ration” smartphone app will be piloted in June. It will enable citizens to update and access their data and pay for services digitally, without visiting the PDS branch offices, which will also help mitigate COVID-19 and unnecessary movement. WFP is also working with both MoT and the Ministry of Interior to define the requirements for the integration of the ePDS with the national identity system, for the purpose of automated ePDS identity verification and data exchange.