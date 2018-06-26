WFP Iraq Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

In April 2014, WFP launched an Emergency Programme to respond to the food needs of 240,000 displaced people from Anbar Governorate. The upsurge in conflict and the concurrent downturn in the macro-economy continues to threaten livelihoods, increase rates of poverty in low economic areas and contribute to vulnerability and food insecurity, especially among internally displaced persons, women, girls and boys, and the poor. Priority concerns in the country focus on emergency response, recovery and reconstruction.

To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 2 on zero hunger and SDG 17 on partnerships, WFP is working closely with partners to contribute to ending poverty and hunger, promoting an inclusive society, and strengthening partnerships.

In this regard, WFP’s assistance continues to focus on saving lives and protecting livelihoods in an effort to support the people of Iraq to achieve zero hunger, and it is aligned with the 2018 Iraq Humanitarian Response Plan, the Recovery and Resilience Programme, and the Regional Refugee and Resilience In line with the corporate Integrated Road Map process, WFP Iraq has transitioned to a Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (TICSP) starting 01 January till 31 December 2018.

Operational Updates

- Returns of displaced Iraqis to their areas of origin continue to outpace displacements, with 3.8 million returnees and 2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of 31 May (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix). Baghdad, Erbil, and Dahuk are the only governorates where the number of IDPs is higher than that of returnees. The governorates with the highest number of returnees are Ninewa (37 percent), Anbar (33 percent) and Salah al Din (14 percent).

- However, the pace of returns slowed significantly in the first semester of 2018 as the Government announced that IDPs could vote in camps. Moreover, IDPs are hesitant to return because of insecurity, destroyed infrastructure or lack of job and livelihood opportunities. These families are likely to face protracted displacement and would require further assistance.

- Although the 12 May 2018 parliamentary elections and electioneering concluded with relatively little violence, the country has entered a period of political uncertainty as no party/coalition commanded an outright majority. Amidst allegations of widespread fraud, the Parliament voted on 6 June to carry out a manual recount of votes cast, and decided to replace the leadership of the election commission and annul the votes of overseas and displaced Iraqis.

- The first phase of the School Meals Programme in Mosul City concluded in May 2018. In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the initiative provided emergency school meals to up to 90,000 girls and boys in 87 schools as a measure to support their regular access and return to safe education to prevent a “lost generation.” WFP will support the Ministry of Education in further expanding this programme to the most conflict-affected and otherwise vulnerable areas across Iraq for the school year commencing in September 2018.

- WFP and FAO are planning to collaborate on the rehabilitation of the North al-Jazeerah Irrigation scheme in Ninewa district in coordination with the Directorate of Agriculture and Water Resources. The project entails the renovations of the main and secondary pumping station, the reconstruction of bridges, water locks and the cleaning of the main irrigation canals with heavy equipment.