WFP Iraq Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

308,222 people assisted in March 2020*

50.3 mt of food assistance distributed USD 3.13 million distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 55.3 million six months net funding requirements (May – October 2020)

Operational Update & COVID-19 Response

• In March, WFP delivered food and predominantly cashbased assistance to 308,222 people in 9 governorates, reaching 99 percent of the monthly target of 310,875 people. 224,885 IDPs and 15,694 refugees from the February cycle were also reached in March.

• Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lockdown was imposed by the government across the country. UN agencies, NGOs and humanitarian actors are excluded from the restriction of movement from/to the camps.

The provision of food assistance to IDPs and refugees is ongoing. The school meals programme is suspended due to nationwide school closures. Livelihoods programmes are likewise suspended. Due to COVID-19 and the lockdown, cash distributions were delayed as unfortunately some Financial Service Provider (FSP) agents were restricted from visiting camps. WFP continued to follow up with authorities to assist FSPs to ensure the continuity of cash distributions in IDP and refugee camps.

• WFP is developing a COVID-19 response plan to assist additional vulnerable groups affected by COVID-19 in Iraq, including emergency livelihoods projects.

• Food and cash distributions by WFP to IDPs and refugees in camps continued, but at a slower pace, in order to accommodate health protocols and Government regulations. Key messages on the precautionary measures against COVID-19 during cash distributions were disseminated throughout the camps, as part of ongoing work on communication with communities.

• Demonstrations continue in Iraq (except in the Kurdistan Region), but at a far lower level, due to fears regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the persistent enforcement of related curfews. However, the protesters remain committed to government reforms. Adnan al-Zurfi was designated Prime Minister-elect but later rejected.

• By the end of March, 21,535 people had fled from northeast Syria into Duhok in the Kurdistan Region, following the Turkish operations that started in October.

WFP has delivered food assistance for over 21,000 refugees in Bardarash and Gawilan camps. In both camps, WFP distributed ready-to-eat food packages (IRR Awareness and training sessions on COVID-19 precautionary measures were held with people assisted, as well as cooperating partners and e-voucher retailer staff.

• Due to COVID-19 schools across the country were closed as a precautionary measure the last week of February, meaning that the delivery of school meals remains on hold. Given the current lockdown and curfew, school feeding activities have been suspended until the next academic year. Resilience activities (EMPACT (“Empowerment in Action” digital skills training, and Food for Assets) are also on hold. WFP is preparing emergency quick action livelihoods projects, for people who lost their income as a result of COVID-19 and the lockdown, such as day labourers.