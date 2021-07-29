Iraq + 1 more
WFP Iraq Country Brief, June 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
257,588 people assisted in June 2021
US$3.78 million distributed through cash-based transfers
US$33.7 million six months net funding requirements (July – December 2021)
Operational Updates
- In June, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 187,428 IDPs and 68,554 refugees, and 1,606 returnees and people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives.
- The number of new COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Iraq, with the government confirming the third wave of the pandemic. The national vaccination programme continues although at a very slow pace. WFP continues to take precautionary measures in all activities. Meanwhile, the security situation remains volatile, with attacks frequently taking place across the country.
- Following the large fire in Sharya IDP camp in Duhok, where 370 tents burned down due to an electrical fault, WFP and partners continued to provide food, shelter and medical support to all families affected. WFP supports nearly 13,000 people monthly with cash assistance in Sharya camp.
- Together with UNHCR, WFP reactivated Case Review Committees (CRC) in all camps hosting Syrian refugees, with the support of partners and camp management. This review system helps respond to families’ changing socio-economic situations and update their status for exclusion or inclusion in WFP’s assistance programmes.
- WFP identified priority hotspots for the provision of food assistance to vulnerable IDPs out of camp, including those affected by camp closures. The new intervention aims to provide general food assistance to food insecure IDPs, as well as support for borderline food insecure IDPs to transition to livelihoods activities. In parallel, WFP is advocating for the integration of displaced families into the Public Distribution System for food rations (PDS), in their current respective locations.
- Under WFP’s gender equality and women’s empowerment work, 35 displaced women in Anbar camps participated in gender-based violence and digital literacy training. The sessions aim to raise awareness of key issues, sensitise women and men on sexual exploitation concerns, zero tolerance in camps, and safely reporting abuse and exploitation. Women and girls are also trained in digital literacy beyond the monthly redemption of WFP assistance.