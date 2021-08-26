WFP Iraq Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

270,136 people assisted in July 2021

US$4.22 million distributed through cash-based transfers

US$13.1** million six months net funding WFP requirements (August 2021– January 2022)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 186,267 IDPs and 68,804 refugees, and 6,156 returnees and people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives.

• The number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase in July reaching almost 13,000 cases daily at the end of the month, before starting to decrease. A partial curfew in the country remains in place between 23:00 and 05:00 daily. WFP provided ready-to eat food packages (immediate response rations) to two IDPs in quarantine in Ameriyat Al Fallujah (AAF) camp in Anbar governorate.

• Following the fire in Ashty IDP camp in Sulaymaniyah, which affected four households, WFP quickly provided ready-toeat immediate response rations to the families. The cause of the fire was reportedly an electrical fault.

• Following assessments indicating that many displaced families have been unable to develop self- reliance after relocating from camps, WFP began the first phase of its support to IDPs in out-of-camp settings, under its crisis response work. WFP and partners began the interventions in Baghdad and are expanding to Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk,

Ninewa and Salah al-Din over the coming 13 months. This initiative aims to improve the lives of 50,000 of the most vulnerable Iraqis residing outside formal camp settings since October 2020 whose vulnerabilities including food insecurity have increased.

• WFP’s out-of-camp assistance package aims to address the food security needs of the most vulnerable, so that no one is left behind, and those in need are supported during this critical time. An integrated, holistic approach sees WFP simultaneously building resilience of IDPs and vulnerable host community households through livelihoods activities, addressing medium-term food needs; and supporting the integration of IDP households into the government social protection programmes, and institutional capacity strengthening in particular of the Public Distribution System for food rations (PDS) at sub-national level. Prior to the intervention, WFP engaged with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) with whom WFP reached an understanding to undertake response activities in collaboration with local MoMD authorities.

• WFP continued implementation of its Urban Livelihoods programme in Ninewa, Basra, Thi-Qar and Maysan, helping vulnerable households to start or develop their businesses in order to help them earn an income and support their food security. In parallel, Rural Livelihoods (Food for Assets) activities continue in Anbar, Salah al-Din, Ninewa (Sinjar, Ba’aj & Hamdaniya) and Thi-Qar. In collaboration with NGO partners and the local communities, WFP is aiming to reach over 130,000 people in 2021 through livelihoods programmes and training activities such as water management, with 6,156 people supported in July. The rural projects also contribute towards building the resilience of smallholder farmer communities in conflict-affected areas, and to adapt to climate change.

• The first cohort of EMPACT ‘Empowerment in Action’ students (in expert ICT, and ICT Literacy) have completed their studies in all locations. The second cohort of students started in July as well. Two successful training sessions took place with all teaching staff.

• The second round of stipends to girls’ families under the Joint WFP-UNICEF Girls Education project supporting the transition of adolescent girls to grade 7 was completed in July. Nearly 2,500 students received an amount of IQD 115,000 (around USD 80) to support their and their families’ daily needs. The transfers aim to contribute meeting the financial needs of the families thus reducing school drop-out. Meanwhile, a Concept Note for a National School Feeding Policy has been drafted, with a vision of universal school feeding enshrined in law.

• In July, WFP’s Social Protection team held a joint workshop with UNICEF, ILO and the Ministry of Planning (MoP) at the Central Statistics Office (CSO), to finalize Iraq Household Socioeconomic Survey (IHSES) questionnaire, where final revisions were confirmed including poverty, multi-dimensional aspects of poverty, food security and modules of social protection. The UN partners agreed with MoP to establish a coordination committee chaired by CSO, including representatives from the UN partners and the World Bank. Meanwhile, the Tamwini (‘My Food Ration’) smartphone app continues to roll out to families across Najaf governorate.

• WFP’s Conflict Sensitive specialist continues work on an urban conflict analysis and market assessment in Basra, with data collection ongoing with partners. WFP has contracted an external research organisation to help gather more in-depth perceptions and understanding on how WFP’s resiliencebuilding work may have had wider positive contributions towards social cohesion.