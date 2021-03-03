WFP Iraq Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

548,206 people assisted in January 2021

USD 4.38 million distributed through cash-based transfers

USD 33.2 million six months net funding requirements (February – July 2021)

Operational Update & COVID-19 Response

In January, WFP delivered cash and food assistance to 190,660 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and 71,088 refugees; 255,000 school children; and 31,458 returnees and people from vulnerable communities through Food for Assets (FFA) and Urban Livelihoods.

As of 31 January 2021, 16 IDP camps and informal sites were closed, consolidated or re-classified as informal settlements, with 46,998 individuals departing from these sites. In the last week of January, WFP launched rapid assessments targeting IDPs returned, relocated, or secondarily displaced since October 2020 to ascertain the vulnerabilities of these IDPs households with a view to explore temporary support to the households in need, or to support the integration of households into WFP resilience or durable solutions programming where these activities are in place in areas of return. The assessments aim to better understand the vulnerabilities and resettlement patterns of returnees, and design programmes to support the returnees and secondarily displaced persons.

In preparation for the culmination of the 2020 EMPACT training programme, WFP and its partners facilitated the transfer of cash allowances to participants who met two out of the three qualifying criteria: 90 percent attendance; passing the final test, and demonstration of soft skills. In total, 13,404 participants attended the EMPACT training programme and received the second instalment of allowance of IQD 500,000 per participant in January 2021. As the course will be completed by the end of January 2021 as per the Field Level Agreements (FLAs) with four of WFP’s cooperating partners, WFP has already commenced engaging CPs for the 2021 program implementation.