WFP Iraq Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

710,513 people assisted in February 2022

US$4.73 million distributed in February 2022 through cash-based transfers

US$46.6 million six months net funding requirements (March – August 2022)

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 183,905 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 68,411 refugees, and 5,874 people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives. Through the School Feeding Programme, WFP supported 452,323 children.

• As part of resilience-building ‘Food Assistance for Assets’ (FFA) rural development work, WFP continues providing support to smallholder farmers in Iraq’s marshlands.. WFP’s assistance helps marshlands people to diversify their livelihood through the provision of trainings on climatesmart agricultural practices and small livestock breeding.

• Leveraging its partnerships with the private sector to further supplement resilience-building FFA activities, WFP collaborated with PepsiCo Foundation to deliver capacity building for 118 farmers in Ninewa on good agricultural practices for planting and cultivating potatoes. This training was provided by 16 agronomists who received capacity building by WFP earlier, thus complementing the implementation cycle. Agronomists from the Directorates of Education in Ninewa and Halabja will receive further Training-of-Trainers (ToT) to serve as guidance to farmers on good agricultural practices and improve the quality and yield of their crops.

• Urban Livelihoods projects in southern Iraq and Ninewa focus on livelihood-generating training providing youth and women with vocational skills and online marketing. The vocational skills’ training in Maysan has concluded and graduates are waiting to receive their start-up packages in order to begin implementing what they have learned and create work opportunities for themselves. In Thi-Qar, 103 participants graduated in February and are currently developing their businesses either individually, or in groups.

• WFP is planning Urban Livelihoods initiatives for 2022 including classes for 3,000 participants from the southern governorates of Basra, Thi-Qar and Maysan in addition to Ninewa in the north.

• Under the School Feeding Programme funded by and implemented by the Government of Iraq, WFP held two training workshops, in Basra and Baghdad for staff involved in the data collection, documentation, monitoring and evaluation of School Feeding implementation in the governorates of Baghdad, Babil, Basra, Muthanna, Thi-Qar and Maysan. These trainings are timely as the 2nd semester of studies will begin on March 1 following the midterm break.