WFP Iraq Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

272,634 people assisted in December 2021

US$3.4 million distributed through cash-based transfers

US$32.6 million six months net funding requirements (January – June 2022)

Operational Updates

In December, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 186,200 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 68,728 refugees, and 17,706 people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has risen exponentially from 1,355 cases at the beginning of December to 11,679 cases by the end of the month. This drastic increase can be attributed to the spread of the highly transmittable ‘Omicron’ variant of COVID-19.

Heavy rains in Iraq’s northern Erbil governorate caused extensive flooding that damaged property and caused at least 11 fatalities. The floods also damaged tents and living quarters at Qushtapa refugee camp in the governorate. WFP provided Immediate Response Rations to 235 affected families in the refugee camp who lost their food, clothing, and shelters.

WFP continues to run resilience-building activities across the country. WFP is improving livelihoods for vulnerable families in the north and south assisting IDPs and host communities in Ninewa and advocating for initiatives that support climate change adaptation in Basra. WFP is planning asset creation, rehabilitation and capacity strengthening activities that will benefit 130,000 people. This will contribute towards building the resilience of 12,162 smallholder farmers and their families in southern Iraq. The current cycle of WFP’s Urban Livelihood initiatives in Basra, Thi-Qar and Maysan is ending, having supported nearly 3,000 unemployed people and their families to create sustainable incomes and small businesses. The activities include support through cash assistance, vocational training and asset provision. The project aims to improve the livelihood of vulnerable families with a particular focus on female-headed households, which form nearly 50% of the participants. Several funding proposals have been submitted to donors and WFP Iraq is awaiting donor feedback.