WFP Iraq Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

289,898 people assisted in August 2021

US$4.1 million distributed through cash-based transfers

US$24.9 million six months net funding WFP requirements (September 2021– February 2022)**

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 186,088 IDPs and 68,599 refugees, and 26,070 returnees and people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives.

• The number of new daily COVID-19 cases began to decline from the beginning of August, from 9,394 to 6,937 cases by the end of the month. Meanwhile, the security situation remains unstable, with various incidents reported throughout the country. Although WFP operations were not affected, WFP continues to closely monitor the situation.

• In August, the movement of some returnees from their areas of origin back to formal camps continued in Ninewa, with 86 families from Shirqat district relocating to Jeddah 5 camp. WFP and partners provided ready-to eat immediate response rations (IRRs) for the families upon arrival, who are being integrated into WFP’s regular cash-based assistance. WFP’s support to displaced families in August included USD 3.4 million in cash assistance for refugees and IDPs (including USD 97,200 of e-vouchers for some IDP families). In addition, WFP provided in-kind food via 3 mt of IRRs to 460 people who returned to camps during the month, as well as one IDP in quarantine in Ameriyat al-Fallujah camp.

• WFP’s out-of-camp response supporting IDPs who are no longer living in formal camps began in July and is ongoing, following earlier assessments. WFP is scaling up general food assistance for 18,000 people, while also working to commence livelihoods activities dedicated for 22,000 out-ofcamp IDPs and host communities in Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa and Salah al-Din governorates, over 13 months.

• Implementation continues of WFP’s Rural Livelihoods / Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities in Anbar, Salah al-Din, Ninewa (Sinjar, Ba’aj and Hamdaniya) and Thi-Qar. This year, WFP has supported tens of thousands of people through much-needed asset creation and rehabilitation, and capacity strengthening activities, contributing towards building the resilience of smallholder farming communities in areas affected by conflict, and where households are adapting to the adverse effects of climate change. WFP began working with two additional NGO partners to support the expansion of the rural livelihoods programmes in Basra and Ninewa.