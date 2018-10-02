WFP Iraq Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

3,840 MT of food assistance distributed

US$5.13 m cash-based transfers made

US$41.4 m six months (September 2018 - January 2019) net funding requirements

550,785 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

• Returns of displaced Iraqis to their areas of origin continue, with more than 4 million returnees and 1.9 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of 31 August (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix). The highest numbers of returns are recorded in Ninewa Governorate (37.7 percent of the total number of returnees); Anbar Governorate (32.2 percent); and Salah al-Din Governorate (13.8 percent).

• WFP, UNHCR and the Kurdistan Region Statistics Office have released the Joint Vulnerability Assessment (JVA) for Syrian Refugees in Iraq. The assessment investigated the status of Syrian refugees in camp and out-of-camp settings to determine food-targeting criteria that would allow programme adjustments based on needs. It also addressed long-standing concerns expressed by refugees and local authorities regarding previous targeting.

• WFP has started the six-month targeting and verification exercise of Syrian refugee households in camps in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The purpose of the exercise is to identify the most vulnerable households so they continue to receive the food assistance they require. Refugee households will be assessed based on their individual socio-economic circumstances, including access to food. Household visits will be conducted using a new Protection Monitoring Tool that includes indicators related to both food security and protection vulnerability. This tool was developed by UNHCR and WFP following the JVA, and will allow WFP and UNHCR to target assistance to the truly most vulnerable. The exercise is expected to be completed by January 2019.

• WFP is working with the Ministry of Education to prepare the expansion of the school meals programme to further areas across Iraq, after the programme concluded in West Mosul in May. The expansion aims to cover up to 300,000 children in about 1,000 primary schools. Activities are planned to start in December in five governorates: Basra,

Muthanna, Thi-Qar, Ninewa, and Kirkuk.