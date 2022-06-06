WFP Iraq Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

717,399 people assisted in April 2022

US$7.43 million distributed in April 2022 through cash-based transfers

US$38.9 million six months net funding requirements (May – October2022)

Operational Updates

In April, WFP provided cash and food assistance to 183,990 internally displaced persons (IDPs), 69,410 refugees, and 13,806 people from vulnerable communities through resilience building initiatives. Through the School Feeding Programme, WFP supported 450,193 children.

As part of its ongoing resilience-building work, WFP is currently in the process of designing enhanced inclusive and sustainable resilience and livelihood activities that support people through economic empowerment, rehabilitation of rural livelihoods and engaging in policy making and partnerships. Some of the key partners WFP is engaging with include Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Water Resources. Further partnerships are being developed with UN partners such as: UNICEF, ILO, IOM, FAO and UN Women.

WFP alongside its strategic partner, the Ministry of Planning, formed the Technical Committee on Single Registry and Digitalization, which will lead and provide guidance on the social protection reforms in Iraq and serve as a discussion platform among key stakeholders on matters pertaining to digitalization and related activities in an efficient, streamlined manner. The Single Registry approach foresees establishing a single common database of families eligible for social welfare support.