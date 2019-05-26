WFP Iraq Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

293,444 people assisted in April 2019

1,066 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.15 million cash-based transfers made

USD 62.1 million six months (May–October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP delivered food assistance to over 293,440 people in 10 governorates, reaching 62 percent of the monthly target of approximately 476,410 people. Due to pipeline shortages, WFP is currently distributing every 6 weeks. In addition, heavy rains and cold weather slowed down beneficiaries’ redemptions of cash entitlements in Sulaymaniah’s downtown shops, which are now back on track. In Ninewa, due to floods and the Qayarah Bridge closure, WFP commodities could not reach 9 large camps. Distribution for these camps will be in May. E-voucher distributions in Duhok were also delayed to May due to technical issues.

• WFP conducted its strategic second working group meeting with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD), the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) and the Ministry of Trade (MoT), which oversees Iraq’s Public Distribution System of food rations (PDS). The working group aims to enhance coordination and ensure WFP’s backstopping of government distributions to IDPs. WFP Iraq’s suboffices are replicating these coordination efforts and meetings. In camps in Ninewa, Duhok and Erbil, this allowed WFP to promptly top up MoMD’s food rations (22.3 kg) with 50 kg cereals and lentils, or with IQD 11,000 cash-based transfers (CBT).

• WFP is working on planning its June distribution in a way to ensure IDPs and refugees receive their food before the Eid celebrations in early June.

• EMPACT (Empowerment in Action, formerly Tech for Food) relaunched this month, in Salah al-Din, Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region KR-I. Classes have started in basic IT and English. Outreach has begun for the classes in Mosul.

• The resilience projects to rehabilitate destroyed canals in Ramadi, Anbar, are 81 percent complete, while reconstruction of the water pumping stations is 86 percent complete. These will eventually bring water to returnees living and working on 8625 hectares of land. In Rabia, Ninewa WFP donated a vehicle to the Department of Water Resources, to enable improved monitoring of the resilience projects.