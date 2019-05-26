26 May 2019

WFP Iraq Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (247.29 KB)

In Numbers

293,444 people assisted in April 2019

1,066 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.15 million cash-based transfers made

USD 62.1 million six months (May–October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP delivered food assistance to over 293,440 people in 10 governorates, reaching 62 percent of the monthly target of approximately 476,410 people. Due to pipeline shortages, WFP is currently distributing every 6 weeks. In addition, heavy rains and cold weather slowed down beneficiaries’ redemptions of cash entitlements in Sulaymaniah’s downtown shops, which are now back on track. In Ninewa, due to floods and the Qayarah Bridge closure, WFP commodities could not reach 9 large camps. Distribution for these camps will be in May. E-voucher distributions in Duhok were also delayed to May due to technical issues.

• WFP conducted its strategic second working group meeting with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD), the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA) and the Ministry of Trade (MoT), which oversees Iraq’s Public Distribution System of food rations (PDS). The working group aims to enhance coordination and ensure WFP’s backstopping of government distributions to IDPs. WFP Iraq’s suboffices are replicating these coordination efforts and meetings. In camps in Ninewa, Duhok and Erbil, this allowed WFP to promptly top up MoMD’s food rations (22.3 kg) with 50 kg cereals and lentils, or with IQD 11,000 cash-based transfers (CBT).

• WFP is working on planning its June distribution in a way to ensure IDPs and refugees receive their food before the Eid celebrations in early June.

• EMPACT (Empowerment in Action, formerly Tech for Food) relaunched this month, in Salah al-Din, Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region KR-I. Classes have started in basic IT and English. Outreach has begun for the classes in Mosul.

• The resilience projects to rehabilitate destroyed canals in Ramadi, Anbar, are 81 percent complete, while reconstruction of the water pumping stations is 86 percent complete. These will eventually bring water to returnees living and working on 8625 hectares of land. In Rabia, Ninewa WFP donated a vehicle to the Department of Water Resources, to enable improved monitoring of the resilience projects.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.