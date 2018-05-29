WFP Iraq Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

Returns of displaced Iraqis to their areas of origin continues to outpace displacements, with 3.7 million returnees and 2.1 million internally displaced people as of 30 April (IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix).

Baghdad, Erbil, and Dahuk are the only governorates where the number of IDPs is higher than that of returnees. The governorates with highest number of returnees include Anbar (35 percent), Ninewa (33 percent) and Salah al Din (14 percent).

Since January 2018, the pace of returns has slowed significantly as the Government announced that IDPs are now allowed to vote in camps. Moreover, displaced Iraqis settled in camps are hesitant to return because of insecurity, destroyed infrastructure or lack of job and livelihood opportunities. These families are likely to face protracted displacement and would require further assistance.

On 10 April, the Kurdistan Regional Government, together with the UN and its humanitarian partners, held a joint high-level conference focusing on the priority needs for the Kurdistan Region in the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan and in the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan. To deliver humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people in the Kurdistan Region, the humanitarian community is seeking USD 156 million in financial support to implement activities outlined in the Humanitarian Response Plan.

WFP and its partners, in cooperation with the Ministry of Water Resources, started the second phase of rehabilitation of canals and greenhouses in Anbar and Baghdad governorates, in line with the pilot project successfully implemented at the end of 2017. This will continue to support returnees and host communities rebuild their livelihoods.

The WFP-led Logistics Cluster has launched a project to assist humanitarian partners import humanitarian cargo into Iraq, excluding the Kurdistan Region as a similar project has been in place since 2016. The project will focus on clarification of procedures, linkage with government entities, mapping of constraints and identification of possible solutions for efficient and enhanced humanitarian import processes.

Several security incidents took place during the reporting period throughout the country, targeting candidates for the 12 May 2018 parliamentary elections and causing a number of casualties, including four candidates injured and one killed.