Western Anbar communities see improved basic services with the completion of USAID-funded projects [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 29 September 2021 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are pleased to announce the reopening of five facilities in western Anbar to provide essential services to more than 210,000 residents. UNDP rehabilitated these facilities with funding from USAID.

The facilities, which were damaged or destroyed during years of occupation by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), include three municipality buildings in Heet and Rawa, an electricity substation in Al Qaim, and a primary school in Rummanah. They are:

● Al-Mohamadi Municipality Building, Heet

● Al-Baghdady Municipality Building, Heet

● Rawa Municipality building, Rawa

● Al Qaim Electricity Substation, Al Qaim

● Al-Aseel Primary School, Rummanah

The projects were implemented through UNDP’s flagship programme, the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS). Since 2015, USAID has contributed more than US $405.2 million to FFS, including over $154 million in Anbar, making it the programme’s leading partner.

To date, USAID has supported over 900 FFS rehabilitation projects that include critical water and electrical infrastructure, as well as schools, housing and health facilities. “The reopening of these facilities is an important milestone for the people of Anbar. After many difficult years, this region is getting back on its feet. This is a testament to our collective determination to help Iraq build forward stronger,” says UNDP’s Resident Representative in Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad. “Rehabilitating infrastructure, schools, public buildings, and health centers are critical steps to helping displaced populations return home safely and start to rebuild,” said USAID Mission Director in Iraq John Cardenas, “USAID is proud to be the leading contributor to these efforts through the Funding Facility for Stabilization program.” “We would not be here today if not for the support of one of our founding partners, USAID. Together with USAID, we have made tremendous contributions to stabilization in Iraq. I would also like to express my gratitude for the strong partnership with the federal government and local authorities, which enables us to implement projects and ensure their sustainability,” added Ms. Ahmad.

Since its inception in 2015, FFS has worked with the Government of Iraq and local actors to ensure safe, dignified and voluntary returns and to lay the foundation for the successful reintegration of displaced populations into the community. Its 29 funding partners have contributed $1.4 billion to the programme, which has completed 2,944 projects in five governorates liberated from ISIL, improving the lives of more than 14.6 million Iraqis.

Media contact:

Mrinalini Santhanam, mrinalini.santhanam@undp.org, +964 790 193 1308