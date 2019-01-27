27 Jan 2019

Welthungerhilfe (WHH) Iraq Project IRQ-1016: Minimum Dietary Diversity Score for Women (MDDS-W) Report

Report
from Welthungerhilfe
Published on 27 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (516.2 KB)

As a part of the project, “Establishment of sustainable livelihoods for returnees, IDPs and vulnerable host community members in Ninevah Province, Northern Iraq”, the Minimum Dietary Diversity Score for Women assessment is used to reflect micronutrient adequacy as a key dimension of diet quality. By measuring the number of food groups that women of reproductive age consume in the previous day, the results are used to estimate the micronutrient levels of the population.
The assessment was conducted with 196 women across four sub-districts in Hamdaniya, Iraq, in October 2018, using the standard questionnaire format of the FAO, adopted to the country context and including additional livelihood questions. The sampling method and size was mainly restricted by access and security constraints, which in turn inhibits a risk of introducing a positive result bias as the most unstable areas could not be accessed for the survey.
The assessment showed that slightly over half of the women of reproductive age consumed foods from at least five food groups a day and achieved a satisfactory level of dietary diversity. Dietary diversity was lowest among women in Nimrud, the sub-district with the most volatile security situation in Hamdaniya. In contrast, nutrition scores were highest for women whose households engaged in food processing and storage.
Analysing the results within the wider Sustainable Food and Nutrition Framework and its four pillars; food availability, access, use and stability, it is clear that stability, determined by overarching political and security factors, has a major impact on the other three pillars and thus, nutrition outcomes.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.